Telangana: Special teams to crack down on illicit liquor

Prohibition and Excise Department officials adopt a multi-pronged strategy to keep smugglers at bay

By C. Romeo Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sun - 21 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department has started cracking the whip against those attempting to smuggle in illicit liquor from neighbouring States. For this, officials have come up with a multi-pronged strategy including identifying the sources, inter-State gangs, and local smugglers in the State.

Teams are being put on the job with a special focus on Odisha, Goa, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. These smugglers were found to be stocking illicit liquor on the city suburbs from where it is pumped into the city. Recent raids and investigations into illegal liquor smuggling cases have indicated that illicit liquor was mostly being smuggled from Odisha. Excise department sources said it was found that illicit liquor was being manufactured in Odisha, followed by Karnataka, Haryana, and Maharashtra for liquor brands that were in demand in the State. “There are small units being set up secretly on the city outskirts where illicit liquor is being made and locally supplied.

Smugglers are also setting up similar units in border areas of Odisha, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, where liquor is made and pumped into the State in the guise of local liquor brands,” a source pointed out.

Investigations in recent cases revealed that adulterated liquor was being sold in Ibrahimpatnam, Adibatla, Shamshabad, Hayathnagar, Medchal, and surrounding areas on the outskirts of the city as well as Yadadri-Bhongir district. Rectified spirit was being mixed with adulterated material to prepare alcohol, which could be harmful to the person consuming it. Chemicals and colours were being mixed in the rectified spirit to make cheap types of whiskey. Some liquor shop owners were also found to be involved in the racket and helping such smuggling gangs to spread their wings here.

Liquor bottles made in Cuttack in Odisha and other places were being transported to Telangana through Andhra Pradesh by affixing stickers as if they were made here in the State. “We have identified a few gangs and single offenders in recent special raids. We are continuing the crackdown until the illicit liquor flow is completely stopped. We are also watching the movements of local liquor suppliers to see if they have links with smuggling gangs,” said an excise department official.

Also Read DGP Anjani Kumar calls for joint effort to curb illegal flow of liquor into Telangana