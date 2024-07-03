Seasonal ailments: Telangana DPH issues health advisory

The senior public health official has issued an advisory comprising of precautions to be taken against seasonal ailments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 08:39 PM

Hyderabad: Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH) Dr B Ravinder Nayak has urged people to take precautions during the ongoing monsoons. The senior public health official has issued an advisory comprising of precautions to be taken against seasonal ailments.

Malaria, Dengue and Chikungunya

• Doors, windows, beds, cribs secured with mosquito nets / screens.

• Mosquito repellent like creams / lotions / roll-on sticks / body sprays can be applied

• Use mosquito repellents with caution

• Maintain drains to prevent water stagnation

• Observe dry day once a week to get rid of stagnant water in households

• Avoid stagnant water in discarded flower pots, cans, tyres, buckets, coolers, ditches

Acute Gastroenteritis, Jaundice and Typhoid

• Drink/ carry filtered / boiled water from home, bottled water when outside

• Wash hands frequently, especially before and after meals, after visiting the washroom

• Avoid eating outside, especially raw, pre-cut and uncovered food sold in the open

• Eat freshly made home cooked food and discard leftovers as far as possible

Viral fever, Conjunctivitis and Influenza

• Avoid shaking hands, sharing food, water and clothes, with someone who is sick

• Wash hands frequently, as well as use hand sanitizers often, to avoid being infected

• Cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, to avoid infecting people around you

• Use disposable tissues during cough and cold and discard the after use

• If fever persists for more than three days, consult doctor