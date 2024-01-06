PUBG-addict degree student kills self in Hyderabad

Akhil went out after informing his mother, that he would come back after meeting a friend at Srinagar colony. However, around 8 pm, he sent a text message to his mother that read “Bye Mummy Love You"

Hyderabad: A degree second year student who allegedly was addicted to PUBG game, died by suicide at his house in Yellareddyguda in Punjagutta, on Wednesday night. The incident came to light on Saturday.

According to the police, P Akhil stayed along with his mother S Jaya, after his father passed away five years ago. On Wednesday evening, Akhil went out after informing his mother, who was somewhere out on work, that he would come back after meeting a friend at Srinagar colony. However, around 8 pm, he sent a text message to his mother that read “Bye Mummy Love You Jagaratha”.

Worried over the developments, his mother rushed to the house and found the main door latched from inside. With the help of neighbours, the door was broken and Akhil was found hanging to the ceiling fan. “Akhil was shifted to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment later in the night,” said Punjagutta sub inspector, S Upendrababu.

In her complaint, Jaya stated that her son was not attending college for last three months and got highly addicted to PUBG game. The police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and are investigating.