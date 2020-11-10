‘Bhagavathi Baba’ delights with peppy tune

The film will stream in Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on November 14 as a Diwali special.

The second song Bhagavathi Baba from the much-awaited movie Ammoru Thalli is out now. The film stars Nayanthara and RJ Balaji in lead roles. ‘Bhagavathi Baba’ song establishes the character of the actor Ajay Ghosh who will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. The song gives us a glimpse of how Mouli’s character with his antics cheats and cons people.

The song has been composed and produced by Girishh Gopalkrishnan and sung by Anthony Daasan. Ammoru Thalli is written and directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under his banner Vels Films International, Ammoru Thalli features Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, Mouli, Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. The film will stream in Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on November 14 as a Diwali special.

