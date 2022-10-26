Bhai Dooj: Significance and auspicious time

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:47 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Bhai Dooj is a festival to celebrate the sacred bond between a brother and a sister. On this day, the sisters pray for the long and healthy life of their brothers, apply tilak on their forehead and celebrate with food, gifts, and sweets. The festival is also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya.

History and significance of Bhai Dooj

The occasion falls on the last day of the five-day-long celebrations of Diwali or Tihar festival. It is also celebrated as “Yama Dwitiya” in the southern parts of India.

There are a few Hindu mythological stories related to the history of this auspicious day, but the two most well-known stories are Yamraj and Yamuna, and Krishna and Subhadra.

Yamraj’s sister Yamuna, after trying and failing on various occasions, was successful in inviting her brother to finally come to her house. Yamraj was taken by surprise as his sister organised a grand ceremony for him, prepared a feast, and offered sweets to him. She also placed a tikka on his forehead to extend a warm welcome.

While the second one is associated with Lord Krishna’s visit to his sister Subhadra after defeating Narakasura. It is said that Subhadra welcomed her brother Krishna with a garland of flowers, placed a tikka on his forehead, and performed an aarti for him.

Auspicious time to perform the tikka ceremony

Bhai Dooj is usually celebrated two days after Diwali every year, the dwitiya tithi timings are between 2:42 pm on October 26 to 12:45 pm on October 27.

Bhai Dooj rituals must be performed during the aparahna muhurat – 1:12 pm to 3:27 pm.