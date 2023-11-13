Hyderabad: Move over crackers sparks row in EFLU

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Row erupted between residents of Basheer Hostel for men over bursting of crackers in the hostel premises on Saturday

Hyderabad: A section of students from English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) have complained over alleged ‘imposition’ of vegetarian food and bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations on the campus.

Row erupted between residents of Basheer Hostel for men over bursting of crackers in the hostel premises on Saturday, November 11. According to a section of students, the administrative representatives made it clear that bursting firecrackers was not allowed on the campus but ‘rangolis’ and lighting of ‘diyas’ were permitted.

Later, according to some students, the authorities imposed ‘compulsory’ vegetarian food for Diwali on Sunday, November 12, instead of veg and non-veg food as per schedule.