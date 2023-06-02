Bharat Gaurav tourist train evokes good response

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:04 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Gaurav theme based tourist train package ‘Mata Vaishno Devi, Haridwar and Rishikesh’, being operated by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) of the Indian Railways, from Secunderabad on June 10, has received an encouraging response.

Already, under the ‘Mata Vaishno Devi, Haridwar and Rishikesh’ theme, about 50 percent of the seats have been booked in the Bharat Gaurav tourist train, indicating the interest among people towards the pilgrimage.

Going into the details of the package, the tourist circuit train will provide boarding and de-boarding facility at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam and Sirpur Khagaznagar in Telangana as well as Balharshah, Wardha and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

SCR officials said the train will cover important places like Katra, Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, Katra, Haridwar and Rishikesh. The individual tourists who wish to travel from Katra station to the Vaishno Devi temple by either pony or doli or helicopter service, need to book on their own. IRCTC will guide the tourists in this aspect and the ample time is provided in the itinerary to return back conveniently after the darshan.

The whole trip will be covered over a period of 8 nights and 9 days and the package includes rail as well as road transport, accommodation facility, catering and travel insurance among others.

For more details one can visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com with booking link:

https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=SCZBG05 and can also approach on phone numbers of Secunderabad Office : 9701360701 or 8287932228 or 9110712752.

Info Box

Mata Vaishnodevi with Haridwar and Rishiskesh – Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train

Tour Itinerary – Secunderabad-Agra- Mathura-Vrindavan- Katra (Vaishnodevi) – Haridwar – Rishikesh – Secunderabad.

Tour Date – June 10, 2023 from 12 noon from Secunderabad railway station.

Duration – 8 Nights/9 Days From June 10 to June 18

Boarding / De boarding Stations – Secunderabad, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Sirpurkagaz Nagar, Balharshah, Wardha & Nagpur

Cost Per Head (Including GST) – Economy Category (SL): Rs. 15435/-

Standard Category (3AC): Rs. 24735/-

Comfort Category (2AC): Rs. 32480/-