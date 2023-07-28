Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad hails pro-Dalit initiatives of KCR

Azad, who had a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, He invited the Chief Minister to the Bhim Army Mahasabha to be held at Jaipur in Rajasthan on August 26.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 09:58 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Friday hailed the BRS government for implementing multiple schemes targeting the advancement of Dalits. He said State-sponsored schemes including Dalit Bandhu would pave the way for unfolding a new phase in the development of Dalit communities and help eradicate the evils of discrimination against scheduled castes.

Azad, who had a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, He invited the Chief Minister to the Bhim Army Mahasabha to be held at Jaipur in Rajasthan on August 26. He discussed with the Chief Minister a host of issues pertaining to the status of Dalits in the country and atrocities against disadvantaged communities.

He expressed hope that the Dalit development activities being implemented in Telangana would pave the way for solving the problems of Dalits in the country in the future. The implementation of Dalit Bandhu was an exemplary move, the first of its kind in the country, he said, adding that the installation of a 125-feet statue of Ambedkar in Hyderabad was proof of the Chief Minister’s admiration for Ambedkar.

He also lauded the efforts being made by the Chief Minister for supporting education of Dalit students by implementing the Ambedkar Overseas Education Assistance Scheme, providing financial help for their studies abroad.

