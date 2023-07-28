KCR appoints 15-member steering committee for BRS Maharashtra

He has also appointed a coordinator for Nagpur division and a co-coordinator for each of the six divisions of Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday appointed a 15-member steering committee for Maharashtra as part of the party’s efforts to strengthen itself and to gear up to contest the elections in the State. He has also appointed a coordinator for Nagpur division and a co-coordinator for each of the six divisions of Maharashtra.

Chandrashekhar Rao will serve as the chairman of the 15-member steering committee. Other members of the committee were former MP Haribhau Rathore, former MLAs Bhanudas Murkute, Shankar Anna Dhondge, Anna Saheb Mane and Deepak Atram, along with BRS Kisan Cell president Manik Kadam, Ghanshyam Shelar, K Vamshidhar Rao, Dnyanesh Wakundkar, Sachin Sathe, Surekha Punekar, Kadir Maulana, Yashpal Bhinge and Firoj Patel.

The BRS president appointed former MLA Charan Waghmare as the Nagpur coordinator replacing Dnyanesh Wakundkar who has been elevated to the State steering committee. Somnath Thorat (Aurangabad), Nikhil Deshmukh (Amaravati), Nana Bacchav (Nashik), BJ Deshmukh (Pune) and Vijay Mohite (Mumbai) have been already serving as divisional coordinators.

To expedite the party activities further, Chandrashekhar Rao appointed six divisional co-coordinators including Datta Pawar (Aurangabad), Subash Rathod (Amaravati), former MLA Balasaheb Salunke Guruji (Nagpur), Sandeep Khute (Nashik), Bhagirath Bhalke (Pune) and former MLA Digambar Vishe (Mumbai). He also appointed district coordinators for all 36 districts in Maharashtra.

Sources said efforts were being made to appoint all district presidents, city presidents and State members in the next few weeks. Further, the party will appoint district committees and city committees as well. The BRS Maharashtra leaders who have been stationed in Hyderabad for the last few weeks, are learnt to be chalking out the party’s strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections.