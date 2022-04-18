Bhongir: 11 persons arrested in brutal killing of suspended home guard

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:28 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir police on Monday arrested 11 persons for the brutal killing of suspended home guard Erukala Ramakrishna.

The arrested were father-in-law of the victim Pallepati Venkatesham (48), home guard Dornala Yadagiri (45), watch man of an private hospital Danthuri Ramulu (54), realtors Latheef , Mohammed Afsar (29), Goli Divya (35), P Mahesh (23), Mohammed Siddiqui, Thota Dhana Lakshmi, Thotla Narender and Thotla Bhani.

Speaking at a media conference, In-charge DCP Yadagiri said that Venkatesh offered Rs 10 lakh to Latheef through Yadagiri to kill his son-in-law Ramakrishna for threatening to file a case on behalf his daughter demanding a share in the property. He paid Rs 4 lakh to Lateef gang as an advance.

The gang members lured Rakamrishna to a farm at Ramaram of Gundala mandal asking them to show the lands available for sale in the area. Ramakrishna was working as real estate agent after losing home guard job. The gang members killed Ramakrishna by hitting on his head with a rock. They buried the body of Ramakrishna at Lakudaram village in Siddipet mandal.

He said that the arrested accused were produced before the court, which has ordered for their 14 days judicial remand.

