Bhongir will be developed as tourist spot: R&B Minister

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said tenders would be called for rope way project, which would be taken up at Bhongir fort, in two months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 06:30 PM

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was speaking to the media after conducting review meeting in the Collectorate of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Sunday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday made it clear that the State government was aiming at ensuring the reach of benefits of welfare schemes to every poor family.

Conducting a review meeting at the district collectorate, the Minister made suggestions on the proposed multipurpose stadium in 10 acres at Rayagiri and other development works.

Speaking to the media later, Venkat Reddy said officials were directed to submit a Detail Project Report (DPR) on the proposed multipurpose stadium at Rayagiri. He reminded that construction of multipurpose stadium in 10 acres with estimated cost of Rs 33.5 crores would be taken up after getting the DPR. Tenders would be called for the award of the stadium works within two weeks, he added.

Stating that Bhongir would be developed as tourist spot, he said tenders would be called for rope way project, which would be taken up at Bhongir fort, in two months.

He said that the State government would also focus on developing facilities and medical infrastructure in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar. Stating that a flyover would be constructed at Kolanupaka with Rs 15 crore, he said that widening of the road from main center of Kolanupaka to Jain temple, would be soon taken up by the R & B department soon.