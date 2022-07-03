Bhupalpally: 10 gates of Lakshmi barrage lifted to let off 14,210 cusecs of water

Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Bhupalpally: Irrigation officials have lifted 10 gates of the Lakshmi barrage (Medigadda) built across the Godavari river in Mahadevpur mandal in the district on Sunday to let off 14,210 cusecs of water following heavy inflows into barrage from the upper catchment areas from Maharashtra through the Pranahita River that joins the Godavari River near Kaleshwaram. The total number of gates is 85.

According to the officials, the inflows into the barrage were 14,210 cusecs and the water level at barrage at 3 pm on Sunday was 97.30 metres against a full reservoir level (FRL) of 100 metres. There is 8.714 tmc water available in the 16.17 tmc capacity reservoir. As no pumps are in operation, there is no outflow from the Lakshmi pump house. The officials have alerted the people living along the banks of the river not to venture into the river for fishing.