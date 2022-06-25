Bhupalpally: AISF demands suspension of DEO for dereliction of duties

Published Date - 04:38 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Bhupalpally/Hanamkonda: Alleging that the District Education Officer (DEO) Srinivas Reddy was not taking any action on the managements of the private schools for their wrong doings, the AISF leaders have demanded his suspension. They staged a protest and kept the memorandum in the latch of the locked DEO office here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the AISF state leader S Praveen Kumar has alleged that the private and corporate schools had been collecting Rs 500 for application, Rs 3,000 for the admission, and selling the books and uniforms against the norms for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 to the parents taking advantage of their wish to join their wards in the private schools in Bhupalpally.

“But the DEO, who is supposed to rein in the errant school managements, had not conducted the inspections since the schools reopened 10 days ago. In view of this, the negligent DEO should be suspended,” he said. He also added that a regular DEO should be appointed in place of the incharge DEO. Meanwhile, sources said that the revenue officials had locked the DEO’s office following the directions of the District Collector.

Meanwhile, the student unions in Hanamkonda and Warangal are also demanding action against the DEOs of the respective district for their failure to take action against the private school managements that are looting the parents. According to the student union leaders, the management of a group of education institutions with the main office in Nayeem Nagar that has two CBSE and two state syllabus schools was plundering the parents by collecting huge fees.

While they are collecting Rs 64,000 as tuition fee, they have also collected Rs 800 for the entrance test. “They are also collecting Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 as the bus fee just for five km distance,” said a leader. “As the DEOs and other staff of the education department colluded with the private school managements, they are not taking any action even though they are selling the textbooks and notebooks,” said a student leader. On Friday, some student leaders had raided a shop purportedly run by the school management and tried to throw out the books. But the police had arrested them on the pretext of creating a nuisance.