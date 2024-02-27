BIE exams: 35,346 students to appear in Nizamabad

A total of 35,346 students will appear for the exams in the district. Among them, 14,965 general students and 2,399 vocational students will attend the first year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 05:38 PM

Representational Image

Nizamabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Board of Intermediate Examination (BIE) for the smooth conduct of the examinations to be held in the district from February 28 to March 19.

According to the District Intermediate Education Officer, as many as 57 examination centres have been set up in the district and of them 16 were Government Junior Colleges, 2 Aided Junior Colleges, 2 Social Welfare Junior Colleges, 6 Model Junior Colleges, 2 Minority Residential Junior Colleges, 1 BC Welfare Junior College, 26 Private Junior Colleges, 1 Government High School and a Private School.

While, 13,986 regular general students, 1,804 private students, 1,999 second-year vocational regular students and 193 private students will appear for the exams.

The total number of first year students is 17,364 and second year students are 17,982. The District Intermediate Education Officer made it clear that students will not be allowed to enter the examination centre even if they were late by a minute.

“Students have to reach the examination centres by 8.30 am. Cell phones and other electronic gadgets will not be allowed in the examination centre. No other documents and papers will be allowed,”he said.

Three sitting squad teams and three flying squad teams would supervise the conduct of the exams, he added. RTC officials have taken steps to run RTC buses towards the examination centres and Section 144 would be imposed at every examination centre.

The District Collector has directed the electricity authorities to take appropriate measures to ensure that there was no power interruption during the conduct of the examinations.