Khammam: 39,551 candidates to appear for constable test

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:46 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Khammam: A total of 39,551 candidates would be appearing for police constable preliminary exam to be conducted by TSLPRB and JNTUH on August 28, informed Commissioner of Police, Vishnu S Warrier.

In a statement here on Friday he said all arrangements for the written test were made by the district regional coordinators. A total of 105 examination centres under Khammam Police Commissionerate have been set up.

A 31,415 candidates would appear for the test at 89 exam centres in Khammam city and surroundings. Similarly 8,136 candidates would appear for the test at 16 exam centres at Sathupalli.

Candidates appearing for the written test should reach the exam centres one hour before the exam time. The selection process would be transparent and those claiming to offer the job to the candidates should not be trusted. If anyone comes across such persons they should inform the police.

Section 144 would be enforced at exam centres during the written test, Warrier said.