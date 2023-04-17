Big challenge for our bowlers against Mumbai Indians: Aiden Markram

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 11:20 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Aiden Markram feels that coming up against a star-studded batting unit like Mumbai Indians will be a good challenge for his bowlers.

Speaking on the eve of their match against Mumbai on Tuesday, Markram felt that their bowlers have been doing well and will continue in this match as well. “Mumbai is a great team. They won many titles.

They have a very good batting lineup. It is filled with international cricketers. It is going to be an exciting challenge for our bowlers to test our skills against a great batting line-up. We were getting good starts with the ball and hope to continue there,” said the South African batter.

On Harry Brook, who slammed a 55-ball century in the match against KKR after a string of poor performances in the first three matches, Markram said, “It is great for us as a team to have someone like Brook in form. He looked in great touch. He comes in and wins you games. Hope the rest of batters play freely when he gets us good starts. The timing of the century was great for us. It is one of the best I have seen.”

He also backed under-fired Mayank Agarwal. “We are not worried about his form at all. We know his ability and how good a player he is. He has proved that in international matches and in IPL playing for Punjab Kings. He looks in good tough in nets and he is in a positive frame of mind.”

Despite back-to-back victories, Markram added they need to improve their fielding. “I think we can improve quite a bit in fielding. We put down a lot of catches (against KKR). Had we not dropped those catches, we would have restricted KKR to a low total.”

He further said that his bowling unit is doing a good job. “In the past two games, our bowlers did well. The Kolkata wicket was a flat one and had we taken out catches we could have gotten them out quickly. We got wickets in powerplay. (Mayank) Markande has taken wickets in the middle. We are pleased with the bowling unit,” he concluded.