Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls all party meeting on Tuesday to discuss caste survey

The Nitish Kumar government has released the report of caste based survey where only the numbers of 215 castes are mentioned

By IANS Published Date - 09:38 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

File Photo

Patna: In wake of the release of the caste survey duty, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday to make policies in the interest of common people.

“The state government has released the report of the caste survey. We have called for an all party meeting where a senior officer of the government will give a detailed presentation about the survey report. Following that we will take the decision in the interest of common people,” he said.

The Nitish Kumar government has released the report of caste based survey where only the numbers of 215 castes are mentioned. During the survey, the state government had claimed that the social and financial status of people would also be released in the report.

However, it is not the case till now. Asked about the social and financial status of people not mentioned in the report, he said that let’s see what happens in the future. “For now, we want to know the views of every political party of the state,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Central government, Nitish Kumar said: Are they doing anything? What idea do they have? Why are they not conducting census in the country? Why are they not giving additional reservation to Extremely Backward Caste people? Have they done anything for the SC ST. Centre is anti-Muslim.”