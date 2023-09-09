Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to leave for Delhi to attend G20 dinner

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will leave for Delhi on Saturday forenoon to attend G20 dinner Delhi being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu

By IANS Published Date - 12:00 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

File Photo

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will leave for Delhi on Saturday forenoon to attend G20 dinner Delhi being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Nitish will leave for Delhi at 10.45 a.m. from Patna and return at 11 p.m. After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, this will be the first occasion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish will meet each other face to face. The President has invited chief ministers of all the states and prominent leaders of the country for the G20 dinner.

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday arrived in New Delhi for the G20 Summit. Besides them, the supreme leaders of 18 more countries have come to New Delhi to attend the Summit. President Murmu is hosting the dinner for the visiting G20 dignitaries at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Summit.