BioAsia 2023: Accessible healthcare takes centre stage

It has forever been an endeavour of the healthcare sector to sustainably deal with the rising costs of diagnostics, treatment and care

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sun - 26 February 23

Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan with panellists at BioAsia 2023 in the city on Saturday

Hyderabad: It has forever been an endeavour of the healthcare sector to sustainably deal with the rising costs of diagnostics, treatment and care. And the only way forward seems to be integrated service.

Speaking about what private and public sector stakeholders can do, and have been doing, to achieve that common goal, a panel discussion on the theme ‘Integrated Healthcare: The future of care delivery model’ saw an in-depth discussion on a variety of business models and tech-driven initiatives that have pushed the envelope.

Detailing how the State managed the Covid crisis while integrating various diagnostic and caregiving wings of the department, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Industries & Commerce, touched upon empowering and reforming institutions.

“Telangana was one of the first States to lift the lockdown. And that was not a reckless decision. It was possible because, in Telangana, we have been able to create reforms and introduce technologies. And of course, collaborations and partnerships played a vital role as well.”

Elaborating on the use of technology, Dr Ramesh Byrapaneni, MD, Endiya Partners said, “Making use of technology, a company working on carcinogens creates digital twins with the data procured from patients and then uses that to find innovative solutions,” adding that, such data also is vital in drug development.

Representing the startup ecosystem in the healthcare sector, Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, of the Centre of Excellence for IoT & AI, NASSCOM, remarked that several businesses that started just years ago are evolving rapidly.

“As far as the startups are concerned, things have been pretty good. Hospitals are also adapting their innovations and interestingly, giving them the required data to co-develop,” he said adding that, international organisations are also showing interest in these innovations.

While Samhita Dass, Digital Specialist with expertise in Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) spoke about how the adoption of digital platforms is the key for any model to work, Max Narr, CEO, Endosane Pharmaceuticals GmbH discussed the aspects relevant to delivery mechanisms in a way that makes access to healthcare easier.