Biological science made easier

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: The study of life, living organisms, life cycles of various species of organisms, and the environments they live in – these broadly come under the biological sciences.

Here are some sample questions to help you understand the basics of biology.

Q. True nucleus is absent in

a. Anabaena

b. Mucor

c. Vaucheria

d. Volvox

Ans. a

The eukaryotic cells have all of the following except

a. The 80s ribosomes

b. Nuclear membrane

c. Peptidoglycan in the cell wall

d. Mitochondria cellulose mainly

Ans. c

Which of the following sentence is correct?

a. In prokaryotes there are no membrane bound cell organelles

b. Cells of all living organisms have a nucleus

c. Cells are formed denovo from abiotic materials

d. Both animals & plant cells have a well defined cell wall

Ans. a

A protoplast is a cell

a. Without nucleus

b. Without cell wall

c. Undergoing division

d. Without plasma membrane

Ans. d

Select the mismatch

a. Protists – Eukaryotes

b. Methanogens – Prokaryotes

c. Gas vacuoles – Green bacteria

d. Large central vacuoles – animal cells

Ans. d

The osmotic expansion of a cell kept in water is chiefly regulated by



a. Plastids

b. Vacuoles

3. Ribosomes

4. Mitochondria

Ans. b

The solid linear cytoskeletal elements having a diameter of 6nm & made up of single type of monomer are known as

a. Lamins

b. Microtubules

c. Microfilaments

d. Intermediate filaments

Ans. c

Choose the matched ones:

1. Vibrio – Rod like bacteria

2. Mesosome – helps in cell wall formation

3. SER – synthesis of lipid

4. Vacuoles – Rich in hydrolytic enzymes

a. 2 and 3 only

b. 1 and 4 only

c. 1,2,3 only

d. 1,2,3 and 4 only

Ans. a

Which of these is/are not a property of facilitated transport?

1. Requires special membrane proteins

2. Highly selective

3. Uphill transport

4. Requires ATP energy

a. 1 and 2 only

b. 3 and 4 only

c. 1 and 3 only

d. 2 and 3 only

Ans. 2

The primary cell wall is mainly made up of

a. Lignin

b. Pectin

c. Cellulose

d. Protein

Ans. c

Mitochondrial porins are located in;

a. The outer membrane

b. The inner membrane

c. Inter membrane space

d. Both outer & inner membranes

Ans. a

Peroxisomes have

a. DNA

b. Ribosomes

c. Centrosome

d. Catalase enzyme

Ans. d

A tripeptide contains

a. 3 amino acids

b. 4 amino acids

c. 6 amino acids

d. 2 amino acids

Ans. a

How many phosphodiester bond are there in ATP?

a. 3

b. 2

c. 1

d. 0

Ans. d

This is wax

a. Palmitic acid

b. Ethyl Palmitate

c. Hexacosyl Palmitate

d. Sodium stearate

Ans. c

Not all proteins have a

a. Primary structure

b. Secondary structure

c. Tertiary structure

d. Quaternary sturcture

Ans. d

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .