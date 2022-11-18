Hyderabad: Kasturba Gandhi Students fall ill after inhaling chemical fumes

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:07 AM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hyderabad: Several students of Kasturba Gandhi Junior and Degree College for Women, Marredpally, were rushed to hospital after reporting sudden suffocation, breathlessness and nausea, on Friday.

There were conflicting reports on what caused the students suddenly fall ill in the college premises with several of them needing hospitalisation. There were speculations that the students were affected by leakage of some gas from the college laboratory but the college management denied this and attributed it to nauseous smell emanating from a nearby garbage dump. The management maintained that the science laboratory was closed on Friday.

The police on receipt of information rushed to the spot and shifted the students to nearby Geetha Nursing Home while the clues teams took up investigation. According to senior officials of the north zone police, foul smell spread in the rooms while students were having lunch on the second floor. Fifty students reported breathlessness, sore throat and vomiting sensation.

The police also said the clues team ascertained the reason for the foul smell was lifting of garbage around the same time.

Meanwhile, an audio clip reportedly of the management asking college students not to post about the incident in WhatsApp Groups and status went viral.