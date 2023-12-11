Biswajith records easy win over Vijay at Senior Nationals Tennis Championship

Biswajith recorded a comfortable 9-0 win over Vijay in the 55 age category match on the day one of the GVK AISTA Senior Nationals Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Biswajith recorded a comfortable 9-0 win over Vijay in the 55 age category match on the day one of the GVK AISTA Senior Nationals Tennis Championship

Hyderabad: Biswajith recorded a comfortable 9-0 win over Vijay in the 55 age category match on the day one of the GVK AISTA Senior Nationals Tennis Championship at LB stadium, Fateh Maidan Tennis Complex on Monday.

In the other clashes, Panda Das U Subbaiah, Christy and Prabhanjan registered wins over their respective opponents in the 55 category matches to march into the next round. In the 35 category, DRC Kiron downed Sudheer 9-3.

Also Read Sravankumar, Shanmukha clinch junior and open category titles at Brilliant Trophy chess tournament

Results: Singles: 35 :DRC Kiron bt Sudheer V 9-3, Aditya bt Dharma Hitha 9-2, Chakradhar bt Murali 9-4, Pradeep bt Eric Fernandez 9-2; 45 :Rajesh Balu bt Asim Ahmed 9-1, Rajkumar bt PV Satish 9-4, Bhaskar bt Srinivas 9-8, Sanjay bt Prabhakar 9-0, Prakash bt Ravi kumar 9-4; 55 : Biswajith bt Vijay 9-0, Panda Das bt Ghouse 9-1, U Subbaiah bt Mahendra 9-3, Christy bt Suresh 9-5, Prabhanjan bt Konda Reddy 9-5; 65 : Venugopal bt Ranjith Lanka 9-6, Nizeer Hussain bt Ramesh Babu 9-7, Pandu Ranga Reddy bt Ganesh Kumar 9-5; 70 : Madhan Mohan bt Manjunath 9-4, Sunder Vadivelu bt Sadasiva reddy 9-1, Yellappa bt Hanumanth Rao 9-1, Goutham Buddha bt Raghava Rao 9-5.