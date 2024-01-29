BJP alleges secret pact between Congress, BRS

Addressing a press conference, BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao said the Congress government had no intention to take action against the BRS leadership and that it was trying to allege irregularities as a tool to make money and political settlements with BRS

File Photo of BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of entering into a secret pact with the BRS leadership, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao alleged that the Congress was trying to use the alleged irregularities during the BRS regime to its political advantage.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Muralidhar Rao said the Congress government had no intention to take action against the BRS leadership and that it was trying to allege irregularities as a tool to make money and political settlements with BRS. Though Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was going to complete two months in the office, he had not taken any step to probe the alleged irregularities taken place during the BRS government, he said.

“Revanth Reddy made a lot of hue and cry about the Kaleshwaram project, Outer Ring Road scam and Dharani portal. But after coming to power, he is maintaining silence on these issues. This itself proves that the two parties have come to an understanding and soon the issue will be buried,” he alleged.