‘BJP and Congress created pandemonium in peaceful Khammam’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:48 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

BC Sangham leader V Ravichandra speaking to the media in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: BJP and Congress leaders have created pandemonium in peaceful Khammam, alleged BC Sangham district leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra.

Khammam and its people were known for their progressive sentiments and there was no place for communal minded parties here. Acting in a heartless manner the BJP leaders used the death of their party activist S Sai Ganesh to draw political mileage, he complained.

Ravinchandra along with BC leaders like Gundala Krishna, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, corporators Dorepally Shweta, R Devi, G Lakshmi, Thota Govindamma, R Sarath, Kamarthapu Murali, TRS city president P Nagaraju condemned BJP’s cheap politics.

Speaking to the media here on Monday he said the death of the BJP activist was tragic. It was not right to commit suicide just because someone booked by police. Tens of cases were booked against Telangana activists and committing suicide was not a solution. The BJP leaders, who failed to give moral support to Ganesh, who faced police cases, were now trying to extract maximum benefit from his death and it proves the BJP leaders rather uncaring nature, Ravichandra explained.

He said Khammam was on the same level of development after Hyderabad in Telangana State because of the efforts being made by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. All the BC communities fully supports the minister, who was targetted by BJP and Congress for no reason, he said. BJP leaders should be ashamed for damaging peaceful environment in Khammam by inciting hatred between the castes for political gain. Despite all the insidious attempts, the BJP leaders could not separate Ajay Kumar from the minds of the people in Khammam, the BC leaders noted.

In another meeting Chambers of Commerce president Chinni Krishna Rao, Khammam Poura Seva Samithi president Pulipati Prasad and Arya Vysya Sangham president G Radhakrishna Murthy took exception to the BJP leaders efforts thwarting Khammam development.

