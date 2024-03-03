BJP cadre pin hopes on Modi’s tour to Adilabad

Meanwhile, Congress leaders said Revanth Reddy would request Modi for revival of the Cement Corporation of India's sick unit in Adilabad and Armoor-Adilabad railway line via Nirmal, which were long pending dreams of people from this region.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 March 2024, 08:23 PM

Meanwhile, Congress leaders said Revanth Reddy would request Modi for revival of the Cement Corporation of India's sick unit in Adilabad and Armoor-Adilabad railway line via Nirmal, which were long pending dreams of people from this region.

Adilabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the district has triggered the hopes of the BJP cadre in the district.

Party leaders are hoping that Modi will shower soaps for the district.

They said that he was likely to grant an airport and textile park for Adilabad. They said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had responded positively to establish the airport. They reasoned that Adilabad was one of the largest producers of cotton in Asia.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders said Revanth Reddy would request Modi for revival of the Cement Corporation of India’s sick unit in Adilabad and Armoor-Adilabad railway line via Nirmal, which were long pending dreams of people from this region. They expect that Modi would announce some more developmental projects for Adilabad, regarded as a backward district.