BJP cheated Telangana and its people: Harish Rao

Accusing the BJP of cheating Telangana with false promises over the years, Rao has said that the CM KCR had led a 14- year long statehood movement from the front

By | Published: 6:01 pm

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which came to power in 1999 with the promise of “one vote for two States”, had failed to keep their promise even after completing their full term in 2004.

Accusing the BJP of cheating Telangana with false promises over the years, Rao has said that the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao had led a 14- year long statehood movement from the front. Saying that the TRS founder launched a fast to force the UPA government to initiate the process for formation of Telangana.

Saying that the BJP had passed the “one vote two states” resolution during BJP Kakinada meeting, he has said that the TRS leaders had several times tendered their resignations to force the Union government to create Telangana State. The TRS senior leader has said that neither Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy nor any other BJP leader tendered their resignation. Rao has said that Kishan Reddy had refused to tender resignation and backed the Andhra leaders when the TRS leaders resigned to their posts.

“Do such leaders really have the moral right to seek votes from people of Telangana?” Rao questioned. Recalling the participation of all sections of the people in the Telangana movement, Rao said that youth, students and every section of people have participated actively in the Telangana movement.

Addressing an election rally at Chegunta in Dubbak Constituency, the Minister said that BJP had done a great injustice to Telangana by merging seven mandals from Khammam district of Telangana in Andhra Pradesh. He has said that they have also lost lower Sileru power plant to Andhra Pradesh along with these seven mandals.

According to State Reorganisation Act, the centre must set up Bayyaram steel plant, but Union government headed by BJP did not even pay heed to repeated appeals made by Telangana government in this regard. Accusing the BJP leaders of spreading a false campaign during the Dubbak by-poll, Rao has said that the BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay did not come to Dubbak for a debate on these promises.

Saying that the people of Dubbak Constituency understood the false propaganda, Rao maintained that the result was apparent as hordes of people of Dubbak Constituency have joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday. The TRS senior leader has appealed to the constituency people to elect Solipeta Sujatha as an MLA to continue all the development in the Constituency. He has further said that the Congress Party is not even offering any contest in Dubbak by-election.

Requesting the TRS workers to work hard for next three days to elect the TRS candidate with a massive majority, he has said they will complete Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) within a few months to supply irrigation water to each and every acre in Dubbak Constituency. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, TNGOs leader, Deviprasad and others participated in the campaign.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .