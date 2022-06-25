BJP claims TRS government’s countdown had begun

Published Date - 09:27 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that BJP would come to power in Telangana, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said the countdown for the TRS government’s end had commenced.

The party has installed a countdown clock at its office here on Saturday. After formally inaugurating the countdown clock, Tarun Chugh said 529 days were left for the TRS government in the State. Instructions have been issued to set up similar countdown clocks in all the BJP offices across the State.

The TRS government had made tall promises but failed to fulfill them. Right from youth to farmers, all sections were suffering under the TRS rule, he said. Regarding the BJP National Executive meeting to be held in the city, he said BJP president JP Nadda and a few cabinet Ministers would arrive on July 1. In addition to these, 138 office bearers of BJP and besides Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from 17 States would arrive on July 2.

On July 3 evening, a massive public meeting would be held at Parade Grounds and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the gathering. The objective behind organising the public meeting was to expose the TRS government’s failures and infuse confidence among people that BJP would come to power in the State, he added.