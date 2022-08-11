BJP, Congress did injustice to Telangana: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is welcoming a woman into TRS fold in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Parties (BJP) were just confined to talking, but they have no concern over the people’s issues in the State. Welcoming the Congress and BJP workers of Rajagopalpet village in Nanganur Mandal into Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) fold in Hyderabad on Thursday, the Minister said that the TRS Government will show everything in work.

Rao said that several leaders from Opbposition parties were coming to join the TRS since they were impressed by the welfare and development works undertaken by the TRS government.

Accusing both the national parties of doing injustice to Telangana, the Minister said Congress Party had ruled the united Andhra Pradesh for a majority of years but ignored the interests of Telangana and its development. He further said that the Congress Party has also delayed the formation of the Telangana which cost many lives and development in the State.

Apart from denying the funds to Telangana, Rao said that the BJP-headed union government was resorting to false propaganda on Telangana. Accusing the Centre of copying the many welfare schemes, the Minister said that they were claiming them as their own. He further said that the Telangana state had witnessed more development in the past eight years than it had experienced in the previous seven decades.

Unless Telangana was created, Rao said that Siddipet would not have achieved so much transformation within a short period of time.