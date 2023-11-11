BJP Criticizes Congress Government In Rajasthan | Rape Case In Rajasthan | BJP vs Congress

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's administration of prioritizing "rapists bachao" (save rapists) over the BJP's "beti bachao" (save daughters) stance
