BJP Criticizes Congress Government In Rajasthan | Rape Case In Rajasthan | BJP vs Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:41 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: The BJP criticized the Rajasthan Congress government for the alleged rape of a four-year-old by a police sub-inspector in Dausa district. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s administration of prioritizing “rapists bachao” (save rapists) over the BJP’s “beti bachao” (save daughters) stance.