BJP daydreaming of winning 2023 polls: Koppula Eshwar

Can the saffron party seek votes in elections without uttering Muslim or Christian religions, asks the Minister

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar ridiculed the BJP leadership for day-dreaming about coming to power in Telangana State in the 2023 elections.

“The BJP has begun to feel that it is a strong force after winning Dubbak bypoll and a few corporator seats in the GHMC elections. The BJP sought votes in the name of religion,” he said, adding that whenever there is an election, the BJP government at the Centre rakes up border tensions to whip up peoples’ passions for the sake of votes. “It has become a habit with the BJP,” he added.

“Can the saffron party seek votes in elections without uttering Muslim or Christian religions?” he asked, addressing mediapersons in Godavarikhani. The party, he said, was stoking communal tension in Telangana State as well as the country.

Responding to BJP state affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh’s statement that the party would capture power in the State in the 2023 elections, he said the saffron party leaders were day-dreaming. “TRS has recorded a number of historical victories, and the party will always be a strong force,” he said, adding that there was no alternative to TRS in the State.

Statehood for Telangana was achieved after a long struggle with a strong desire to develop the region, and to put it in the hands of communal forces, Eshwar said.

