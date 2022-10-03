BJP did not sanction a paisa for addressing fluorosis in Nalgonda, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:39 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Hyderabad: Stating that both the Congress and the BJP had failed in addressing the fluorosis issue in Nalgonda, TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said it was the TRS government that had delivered a permanent solution for the issue through Mission Bhagiratha.

As the Election Commission of India on Monday issued a notification for the Munugode by-poll in the erstwhile Nalgonda, the TRS working president sought to know whether there actually was any contest between the TRS and the opposition parties.

Congress delivered fluorosis as a curse to the people of Nalgonda. Despite Niti Aayog’s recommendations to extend financial assistance to Mission Bhagiratha to address the fluorosis issue, the BJP did not sanction a single paisa, he tweeted on Monday.

Sharing an image of fluorosis patient Swamy lying on a table in former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee’s office, the TRS working president tweeted: “This depicted the sorry state prevailing then. Despite being in power for years and appealing to the Prime Minister, not a single paisa was sanctioned.”

“It was TRS, which had delivered a permanent solution to the issue through regular supply of water under Mission Bhagiratha. And, the same was admitted by the union government in the Parliament,” Rama Rao tweeted.