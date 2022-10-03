Godse disciples won’t succeed in denigrading Gandhi, says KTR on Durga idol row

Published: Updated On - 08:00 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Taking strong objection to a lookalike idol of Mahatma Gandhi depicted as demon Mahishasura at a Durga puja pandal set up by the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said the continuous effort to defame Mahatma Gandhi by his critics would not bear fruits as he was revered by millions across the world.

Joining many netizens in criticizing the act of Hindu Mahasabha, the Minister tweeted: ”The only Indian, who is acknowledged by the world as Vishwa Guru is Mahatma Gandhiji. No matter how hard the self-styled vishwa gurus and their Godse loving disciples would like to desecrate Mahatma and denigrate his ideology, they will not succeed in a million years.”

The only Indian who is acknowledged by the world as Vishwa Guru is Mahatma Gandhi Ji No matter how hard the self-styled Vish Gurus & their Godse loving disciples would like to desecrate Mahatma & denigrate his ideology, they will not succeed in a million years#MahatmaGandhiji https://t.co/M59F6LkLAP — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 3, 2022

The Minister also quoted a tweet by former MLC K Nageshwar on the issue.

The issue triggered a row across the nation with thousands of netizens and prominent figures criticizing the organization for defaming Mahatma Gandhi. A Twitter user, DeshBhakt tweeted “75 years after he was killed, if you are still trying to re-assassinate Gandhi then the joke is on you. It only shows that his idea of an India that was progressive, tolerant and rich in diversity was far better than your narrow world view of divide, shoot & hate.”

The images of the idol set up by the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata, with the demon king Mahishasura resembling Mahatma Gandhi with a shaved head sporting a spectacle and wearing a dhoti, had gone viral on the social media with many criticising the same.

Following a uproar and a complaint being lodged with the local police, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has removed the controversial Gandhi lookalike from the pandal.