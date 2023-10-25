BJP faces dissent in Warangal West

Enugula Rakesh Reddy, the party's State official spokesperson, who had been hopeful of securing a ticket from this constituency, finds himself sidelined.

Hanamkonda: The BJP is facing a serious internal strife in the Warangal West Constituency, triggered by the first list of assembly candidates. Enugula Rakesh Reddy, the party’s State official spokesperson, who had been hopeful of securing a ticket from this constituency, finds himself sidelined. His faction alleges that the BJP high command made their selections based on factors other than merit.

Rao Padma, a candidate who previously contested from Warangal East in 2014, is reportedly disgruntled over being allocated a ticket for Warangal West. On the other hand, the denial of a ticket to Rakesh Reddy, a BITS Pilani graduate, has incited frustration among his supporters. They are voicing their dissatisfaction, asserting that despite his endeavours to foster unity within the party through various initiatives over the last five years, he was treated unfairly.

Insiders suggest that he is contemplating to contest as an independent as a response to this perceived injustice. He is expected to announce his decision soon.

The BJP’s decision has ignited controversy within the party, with many arguing that tickets should be granted based on a candidate’s potential to secure Assembly seats in the upcoming elections. The exclusion of Reddy, who played a pivotal role in strengthening the party’s presence in the Warangal West Constituency, has been criticised as a departure from this.

“Allocating the ticket to Rao Padma, who lacks support in the Warangal West constituency, was an erroneous choice by the BJP. If Congress puts forth Naini Rajender Reddy, the BJP could potentially find itself in third place, with the BRS candidate and the incumbent MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar retaining the seat,” a senior BJP leader said.

