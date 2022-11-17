BJP government diluting constitutional institutions: Gutha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Thursday said the Centre was deliberately diluting constitutional institutions, which would adversely impact democracy in the country.

In an interaction with media persons at Nagarjuna Sagar, Sukender Reddy said the Narendra Modi government was misusing the Enforcement Directorate(ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax Department to target leaders of opposition parties. He cited IT raids on the houses and offices of leaders of political party and its supporters in the state during the Munugode by-elections as an example.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked on the lines of threatening Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during his recent visit to Telangana. It was unfortunate that Modi was showing discrimination towards the State in sanctioning projects and extending funds.

Moreover, the Centre was also trying to grab the powers of the States in violation of the principles of the federal system.