BJP govt diluting federal spirit by grabbing powers of the states: Sukender Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Thursday alleged that the Centre has been usurping the powers of the states in violation of federal spirit in our democracy.

Speaking at a media conference in his camp office here, Sukhender Reddy said that the BJP has conspired to topple the Opposition parites’ governments and the episode of Uddhav Thackeray government was a proof for it. He regretted that the acts of the Centre have been affecting the integrity of the country. The centre was showing discrimination towards Telangana in allocation of funds and grants. It has also created hurdles to the state government in getting loans on the pretext of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

Reminding that the works of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) was being implemented more effectively in Southern states than in northern states in the country, he pointed out that NREGS works were creating assets in Telangana due to the proper utilization of the scheme by the State Government. The Centre has setup special teams with 45 IAS officers for inspection of NREGS works in the country to deny the funds to the state by showing mistakes in its implementation.

He said that the Centre was showing stepmotherly attitude towards Southern states. The BJP was blackmailing the leaders of opposition parties by misusing CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). No Central government except Narendra Modi government had resorted to such cheap politics so far. He said that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel already caused direct and in-direct financial burden on the common people. Now, the Centre has brought milk, milk-based products and funeral services under Goods and Services Tax(GST), which was most objectionable.

He said that Narendra Modi government failed to create assets with loans brought from the international monetary organization to the tune of Rs 100 lakhs crore. But, our state government has spent the loans for construction of irrigation projects and development project, he added. He pointed out that the Centre has not sanctioned a single project to Telangana state in the last eight years.

