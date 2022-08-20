BJP has no commitment to uplift poor: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurating a 2-BHK house at Palamakula in Nanganur mandal of Siddipet district on Saturday

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao questioned why the union government had failed to create BC Welfare Ministry in Telangana despite repeated appeals from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Addressing the gathering after handing over 23 double-bedroom houses (2BHKs) to beneficiaries at Palamakula village of Nanganur Mandal on Saturday, the Minister lashed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led union government for ignoring the interests of BCs, who account for more than 50 percent of the population.

Elaborating on various welfare schemes, the Minister said no BJP government in India was giving schemes such as Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Boma, round the clock free electricity and other schemes.

Criticising the BJP for terming the welfare schemes as freebies, the Minister said the BJP had no commitment to uplift the poor. The Minister distributed CMRF cheques to 205 beneficiaries from his constituency later in Siddipet town.