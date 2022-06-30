BJP has no contribution towards Telangana’s development: Niranjan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:02 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

File Photo: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy castigated the Central government for its failures and discrimination towards Telangana on various fronts. He said Telangana was the only State with highest budget allocation for agriculture sector and K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only Chief Minister in the country who is aware of the farmers’ plight as well as addresses their issues.

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence in the Ministers’ Quarters on Thursday, Niranjan Reddy said the BJP-led union government lacked the foresight to support the agriculture and allied sectors, which is the largest employer in the country. Instead of supporting the farm sector and the farmers, he alleged that the Modi government was not only selling the Public Sector Undertakings, but also conspiring to corporatise even the agriculture sector.

“If not for the continued protests by farmers against the Farm Laws, the BJP government would have already corporatised the farm sector,” the Minister said. He stated that the BJP State leaders who were shedding crocodile tears for farmers in the State, must explain why the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana was not being made applicable to all eligible farmers in Telangana.

As the BJP national executive meeting is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3, Niranjan Reddy demanded the BJP leadership to explain its contribution towards development of Telangana State. He ridiculed the party for naming the meeting as ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ and asked what achievements does the BJP leadership was celebrating.

On the occasion, the Minister said the Rythu Bandhu investment support amount of Rs 1,312.46 crore were credited to the bank accounts of 10.78 lakh farmers on the third day. In the last three days, a total Rs 3,133.21 crore was deposited in the accounts of 47.09 lakh farmers.