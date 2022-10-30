BJP has no money to buy paddy, but has crores to buy MLAs: CM KCR

Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said the BJP-led Centre, which had no money to procure paddy from Telangana, had hundreds of crores to buy legislators.

Urging the people of Munugode not to get lured by any offers or false promises and to teach the BJP a lesson, he said an unnecessary by-election was imposed on the people of Munugode.

“The TRS along with the Left parties will continue to fight against the fascist forces. But we cannot fight without your support. People should utilise their votes as their powerful weapon to oust the BJP,” he said.

Pointing out that the Modi government was terming welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima as freebies and suggesting that they should be stopped, Chandrashekhar Rao said the BJP government had waived off over loans worth Rs.14 lakh crore for corporate companies. The same government, however, was not willing to bear the burden of Rs 1.45 lakh crore per annum required to supply free power for the agriculture sector.

Specifically addressing the weavers of Munugode, the Chief Minister said never in the history of the nation was 5 per cent GST imposed on handlooms.

“Prime Minister Modi is punishing the weavers. Why should you vote for the BJP? The BJP is clearly indicating that they are snakes and will bite you if they win the election. Is this fair?” he asked.

Power utilities in danger

The TRS Supremo also came down heavily on the BJP government for trying to privatise power utilities under the guise of electricity reforms and helping corporate companies to loot the people. Despite having an installed capacity power of 4 lakh MW in the country, he said the Centre was able to utilise not more than 2.1 lakh MW in a day.

“But the BJP is trying to privatise our power utilities. Not just agriculture, but domestic and commercial sectors will be affected due to these reforms. Apart from requiring to shell out Rs.30,000 for each new electricity meter, the consumers will have to pay hefty power bills,” he added.

The Chief Minister also assured the people that the State government would complete pending irrigation projects including the Cherlagudem project as well as sanction a 100-bed hospital and create Chandur revenue division within 15 days after the party candidate K Prabhakar Reddy was voted to victory. He also took the responsibility of developing the constituency.