BJP has no role in ED summons to Kavitha: Kishan Reddy

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy refuted the allegation of BRS leaders that the ED was acting at the behest of the BJP-led Centre and targeting opposition leaders.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:52 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that the Centre had nothing to do with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that Kavitha, in order to mislead the people, was playing the victim card.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy refuted the allegation of BRS leaders that the ED was acting at the behest of the BJP-led Centre and targeting opposition leaders. “BJP has nothing to do with it. ED and CBI act as per law. She is not the only one who has been issued a summon by ED,” he said.

He said though Kavitha has been summoned in a corruption case by the ED, the BRS leaders were trying to project it as an attack on Telangana society.