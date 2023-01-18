BJP is Bharatiya Jumla Party: Bhagwant Mann

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:53 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Khammam: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP of misleading the country while describing it as ‘Bharatiya Jumla Party’.

Addressing the BRS public meeting here on Wednesday, he said BJP was buying opposition parties’ elected legislators and members to come to power through backdoor politics and wanted its rule in all the States in the country.

Mann said the BJP stopped Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from opening schools in Delhi, but showed schools Kejriwal built in Delhi to former US President Donald Trump’s wife when she visited the national capital sometime back. The BJP has failed to keep its promise of doubling the farmer’s income, generating employment to youth and to credit Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the poor. If the BJP cannot change the country, it at least should change its Independence Day address, he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, he accused the Centre of selling everything, from airports and public sector companies to the LIC and others, but buying the media.

Praising the Kanti Velugu programme, Mann said it was an effective initiative towards public’s health. Stating that Telangana was progressing and prospering, he said that his government would replicate Kanti Velugu and construction of integrated collectorate buildings in Punjab.

He said leaders with good intentions like Chandrashekhar Rao were scarce and Telangana people’s love for BRS was immense and they cared about the country. Public force was more powerful than political parties and people support those who love them, he added.