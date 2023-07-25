BJP leader Vijayashanthi expresses concern over Manipur violence

BJP national executive member M Vijayashanthi has expressed concern over the situation prevailing in Manipur and asked the Centre to punish those behind the violence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Even as a majority of BJP leaders across the country are avoiding comments on the ongoing violence in Manipur, actress and BJP national executive member M. Vijayashanthi has expressed concern over the situation prevailing in Manipur and asked the Centre to punish those behind the violence.

Vijayashanthi on Tuesday took to Twitter and said: “The country is deeply concerned over the state of affairs in Manipur. The civilized society is forced to hold its head in shame. Those perpetrating such heinous crimes should be hanged.”



In another tweet, she said,”Similarly, in Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, anywhere and anytime, I think the evil deeds done by the criminals are heinous. I believe that there should be an end to the violence.”