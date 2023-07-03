New Telangana BJP chief in next two days?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: The turmoil in the State unit of BJP appears to be heading for a likely change of guard in the State. There are reports that in all likelihood the BJP leadership will be making an announcement in this regard in next two days.

According to party sources, the party central leadership has made up its mind to replace the incumbent Bandi Sanjay with union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. Sources said that the party high command is likely to summon Sanjay anytime to Delhi to inform him about the decision. Kishan Reddy and a few senior State leaders including Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao are already camping in Delhi.

When mediapersons in Delhi asked about the issue of change in leadership in the State unit, Kishan Reddy refused to comment. Bandi Sanjay on Sunday during a media interaction in Warangal hinted that he would be replaced. “I don’t know whether I will take part in PM Modi’s programme in Warangal on July 8 in the capacity of party president or not,”he said.

Ever since Bandi Sanjay took the reins of the State unit, he is facing opposition from not only leaders who joined from rival parties, but also from his own party. In fact, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender complained to party high command about Sanjay’s functioning style and urged to replace him.

Though initially union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda tried to pacify the party leaders revolting against Sanjay, but since the situation has gone out of control, they have now decided to replace him with Kishan Reddy.

Though under Bandi’s leadership, BJP delivered Huzurabad and Dubbaka by-polls, Teacher MLCs and GHMC polls, wherein the party managed to win 48 corporator seats, his inability to have good relationship with party senior leaders made him unpopular. It is learnt that the party high command is planning to accommodate Sanjay in the union cabinet so that the new president could function independently.