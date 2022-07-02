BJP likely to field Thwarchand Gehlot for Vice-President post

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:55 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

File Photo of Thwarchand Gehlot (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) (Source: Twitter/Thaawarchand Gehlot).

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field Karnataka Governor Thwarchand Gehlot for the post of Vice-President, according to highly placed sources. Gehlot hails from Madhya Pradesh and is a senior leader who held many positions in Modi government. He hails from Scheduled Castes.

Another probable candidate for the post from BJP side is the union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, sources said. A final decision on the candidate will be taken at the BJP National executive meeting being held in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the union Defence minister Rajnath Singh called up Bengal Chief Minister 0Mamata Banerjee and requested for her party’s support for the BJP Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Interestingly, Mamata had openly declared that Murmu was a good choice for the President’s post. She also maintained that if only the BJP had told her about Murmu being fielded, she would have pledged support on behalf of the Trinamool Congress.