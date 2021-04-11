BJP lures kids to smear TRS government

One such condemnable episode surfaced when a nine-year-old boy was found to be, apparently at the behest of BJP leaders, involved in posting false and abusive content against the Chief Minister on social media.

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: The BJP, in the absence of any concrete issue to corner the TRS government or Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, appears to be stooping down to abysmal levels where the party is not sparing even young and innocent children, using them as pawns in an unequal political battle.

One such condemnable episode surfaced when a nine-year-old boy was found to be, apparently at the behest of BJP leaders, involved in posting false and abusive content against the Chief Minister on social media.

The boy from Karimnagar was served notice by the cybercrime sleuths after it was found that he was engaged in a smear campaign against the Chief Minister and the TRS.

The child, who is pursuing seventh standard, was found to be operating nine email, 33 Instagram and 15 Facebook accounts among others, the police said.

The police had a month ago booked a case against unidentified persons for sharing abusive content against the Chief Minister on social media. During the investigation, the IP addresses of the accounts were tracked down and the suspect turned out to be the student.

Initially, even the police were shocked considering the age of the child and his rural background. However, on investigation, it was found that the child was instigated to create, upload and circulate the abusive content on social media by local BJP leaders from Karimnagar. The police found the child had created 56 fake accounts on various platforms to upload the content.

The parents of the child were unaware of his activities until the police landed at their house and checked his social media accounts. The parents told the police that the child was in touch with BJP leaders and at their instigation was doing it.

Investigation revealed that whatever content the child posted on social media was circulated widely by BJP sympathisers and workers. The boy was also lured by possibilities of huge money on social media platforms for the views to his posts. Considering the age of the child, the police handed over a notice to the parents of the child and sought their explanation.

A few months ago, one more child was identified by the police who was posting abusive content against the Chief Minister. The police said some persons were using children to run political campaigns assuming that action would not be initiated against children.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .