BJP, MIM supporters clash at polling booth in Shaikpet

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a polling booth at Government High School, Shaikpet, on Tuesday evening with the police having to resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse BJP and MIM supporters who clashed there.

According to the police, BJP supporters gathered at the polling booth alleging that the MIM candidate was inside the premises even after completion of polling. MIM supporters also gathered and both groups reportedly got violent. Senior police officials immediately rushed to the spot and dispersed the groups using force. There were rumours that the two groups resorted to stone pelting. Additional police forces were also deployed to prevent any untoward incident in the locality.

In Kacheguda, TRS supporters took strong objection to the presence of a BJP candidate inside the polling booth at Reddy College alleging that the latter was indulging in rigging. The police intervened and pacified the supporters assuring them that they would look into the issue.

