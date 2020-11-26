BJP, MIM trying to create tension in Hyderabad: Harish Rao

Harish Rao said the two parties were trying to create tension between Muslims and Hindus to gain advantage in GHMC elections

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said the BJP and AIMIM were trying to foment communal tension in the otherwise peaceful Hyderabad for political gain.

Addressing a gathering at Mallikarjuna Nagar of Ramachandrapuram division of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Harish Rao said the two parties were trying to create tension between Muslims and Hindus to gain advantage in GHMC elections.

While one party says they will demolish PV Narasimha Rao and NTR Ghats in Hyderabad, the other party countered with a threat to demolish Darussalam, he said, adding: “What exactly is happening in Hyderabad during the past four days as the election day approached? Comments such as surgical strike on old city is creating religious tension in the State capital which has remained peaceful under the TRS rule for the past six years.”

While the elections are being conducted to a local body, Rao accused these two parties of trying to relate everything in the world with GHMC elections just to score over the rival party in the election.

Elaborating various works done by TRS government in the State capital, Rao has said that they have been supplying quality power in the city which remained a dream until 2014. He has said that generators and inverter selling shops have shut their shops in the State capital since the electricity is being supplied round the clock here.

Stating that they have also put an end to drinking water woes of Hyderabad, Rao has said that they would supply round the clock drinking water once the proposed reservoirs as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) are completed.

The Minister has said that the protestors used to stage sit-ins during the election campaigns carrying empty buckets and lanterns to protest against the irregular supply of drinking water and electricity, which have become a thing of the past. Rao has said that they have developed the State capital into a clean, green and safe city during the past six years.

Since the State is being ruled by the TRS, he has observed that Hyderabad will get more development if a TRS candidate becomes a mayor of the city again. Saying that the major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai were facing various challenges like pollution, traffic, shortage of water and others, Rao has said that the entire world is looking at Hyderabad which is evident as Amazon has decided to invest Rs 21,000 crore in Hyderabad very recently.

While the several IT companies and five star hotels shut their business in Chennai due to lack of drinking water supply, Rao has said that the TRS government is supplying drinking water to Hyderabad from three rivers-Godavari-Krishna and Manjira. He has appealed to the people of RC Puram to elect the candidate like Pushapa Nagesh who always loves to stay among the public. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLC V Bhupal Reddy, MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and others were present.

