BJP not to have alliances with any party in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Addressing party State office bearers Kishan Reddy said the party would be contesting the Lok Sabha polls alone and give strong competition to its opponents BRS and the Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: State BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Friday announced that his party would not have alliance with any political party in the State for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held early next year.

Addressing party State office bearers, district presidents, district in-charges and Parliament prabharies at the party State headquarters, Kishan Reddy said the party would be contesting the Lok Sabha polls alone and give strong competition to its opponents BRS and the Congress. “That the BJP and BRS will join hands in the Lok Sabha polls is just propoganda. There is no truth in it. We have to fight the BRS and Congress in the Lok Sabha polls and secure maximum number of seats,”he said.

Stating that winds were blowing in favour of the BJP across the country, Kishan Reddy exhorted party leaders and functionaries to tighten their belts for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “Just because assembly elections are over we cannot sit idle. We have to start preparing for the Lok Sabha from today itself,”he said.

Meanwhile, It is learned that Kishan Reddy has submitted a report to the BJP high command on the assembly election results three days ago. In his report he said compared to 2018 assembly polls, the number of votes and seats has increased this time.

He is said to have stated that the BJP’s decision to make a BC Chief Minister in the event of party coming to power in Telangana and assurances of Scheduled Caste classification did not get the expected response from the people.

In the report, Kishan Reddy claimed that in some places people told BJP candidates that they would be voting for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and not in the assembly polls.