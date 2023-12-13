CM Revanth Reddy seeks Kishan Reddy’s help for meeting with Centre

Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023
Chief Minister made a phone call to the Union Minister seeking the Centre's cooperation in disbursement of funds to the State and other issues

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to take the initiative to organize a meeting with the heads of central government departments to discuss mutual cooperation on funds and other important issues related to the State.

According to an official statement issued here, the Chief Minister made a phone call to the Union Minister seeking the Centre’s cooperation in disbursement of funds to the State and other issues. He sought Kishan Reddy’s cooperation in arranging meetings with Central government senior officials to discuss issues related to the State.

