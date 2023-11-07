BJP releases fourth list with 12 candidates for Telangana

The name of senior BJP leader and former MP Vijayashanti did not feature in this list too. She was not included in the Star campaigner's list announced on Monday either.

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming elections to the Telangana Assembly. With this the total tally of candidates released so far has reached 100. The party is likely to announce the remaining 19 seats after finalising seat sharing with actor-turned politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. The Jana Sena is likely to get about eight seats. The name of senior BJP leader and former MP Vijayashanti did not feature in this list too. She was not included in the Star campaigner’s list announced on Monday either.

Prominent leaders who secured tickets in the fourth list included former Karimnagar former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Tula Uma (Vemulawada) and Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy (Husnabad). Tickets were also allocated to V Subhash Reddy (Yellareddy) and Chalamala Krishna Reddy (Munugode), who recently joined the BJP from the Congress.