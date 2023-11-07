Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Bjp Releases Fourth List With 12 Candidates For Telangana

BJP releases fourth list with 12 candidates for Telangana

 The name of senior BJP leader and former MP Vijayashanti  did not feature in this list  too. She was not included in the Star campaigner's list announced on Monday either. 

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 12:22 PM, Tue - 7 November 23
BJP releases fourth list with 12 candidates for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming elections to  the Telangana Assembly.  With this the total tally of candidates released so far  has reached 100. The party is likely to announce the remaining 19 seats after finalising seat sharing with  actor-turned politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. The Jana Sena is likely to get about eight seats. The name of senior BJP leader and former MP Vijayashanti  did not feature in this list  too. She was not included in the Star campaigner’s list announced on Monday either.

Prominent leaders who secured tickets in the fourth list included former Karimnagar former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Tula Uma (Vemulawada) and Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy (Husnabad). Tickets were also  allocated to V Subhash Reddy (Yellareddy) and Chalamala Krishna Reddy (Munugode), who recently joined the BJP from the Congress.

 

38ab0174 7059 4d6d Ad1b 314d8c3c14d5

Related News

Latest News