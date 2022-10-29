BJP, TRS working together to make Congress disappear: Revanth Reddy

Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Nalgonda: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that both the BJP and TRS were working together with a conspiracy to make the Congress disappear from the State.

Speaking to the media at Kompally in Munugode constituency, Revanth Reddy said both the BJP and TRS (BRS) were creating controversies strategically to divert the attention of the people. They had enacted a drama at the Moinabad farmhouse incident to divert the attention of the people from Munugode by-polls and Bharath Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi in the state, he alleged.

Claiming that cross voting had impacted the Congress candidate’s winning prospects in Huzurabad by-elections as the Congress supporters voted for BJP candidate Etala Rajender out of sympathy.

The TPCC president also urged the police to reveal the facts behind the Moinabad farmhouse incident. Alleging that the audio clips were edited versions, he urged the police to make public the original audio recordings. He also demanded for an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the incident.